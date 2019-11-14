Chemelil Sugar coach lands new role

By CECIL ODONGO

Chemelil Sugar tactician Francis Baraza has been appointed as head coach of Tanzanian side Biashara United Mara

Baraza has left Chemelil Sugar, who are currently at the bottom of the Kenya Premier League, and are yet to win a single game since the commencement of the new season.

He joined the team in May 2018 after he was by sacked by Tusker as assistant coach alongside Ugandan Sam Timbe, who was the brewers head coach at the time due to poor performances.

The veteran tactician has also coached Muhoroni Youth, Sony Sugar and Western Stima in three different seasons.

Due to Chemelil’s poor show on the pitch, there were reports that he was on the radar of lakeside team Kisumu All Stars, who have also been struggling in the Kenya Premier League and only won their first match against Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.

He joins the Tanzanian league for the first time as a coach and will be tasked with improving Biashara United Mara’s results in the league.

The team currently lies 17th in the log, having just won two out of the 10 games they have played this season.