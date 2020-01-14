Chemelil Sugar eye Gor Mahia scalp

By CECIL ODONGO

Chemelil Sugar coach Charles Odera has warned Gor Mahia to prepare for a tough battle when the two sides clash in a Kenyan Premier League match at Kericho Green stadium from 3pm Wednesday afternoon.

Odera is confident that the financial woes bedevilling his team will not count as he aims to inflict a third defeat on the champions, who lost 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz last Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

The veteran tactician also dismissed reports that the team could give out another walkover, insisting that they will honour the match and secure a win against K'Ogalo.

Chemelil has previously dished out walkovers to Bandari and KCB and a third one will see them suspended from the top tier league, a fate that befell Sony Sugar.

“Gor Mahia is a beatable team and we aim to inflict more pain on them as Kakamega Homeboyz did last weekend. I have consolidated my team, trained very well and rectified a few errors we committed in the last match, which we lost due to lack of concentration,” said Odera in an interview with Nation Sport on Tuesday.

Bottom placed Chemelil's only win of the season was a 3-0 result over Nzoia Sugar on January 8 and Odera insists that their 3-0 loss against KCB last Sunday would not deter them from beating Gor Mahia.

“No team is big in the league and football is played on the pitch. They can underrate us, but let them know that we are determined to get our second win. Defensive mistakes against KCB cost us and we will not commit them when we play Gor Mahia,” he added.

Gor Mahia coach Steve Polack has challenged his charges to bounce back from their defeat as they aim to close in on league leaders Tusker, who are on 37 points.

“We don’t underrate any team in the league and we shall be approaching the game just as we have done against other teams. Our aim is to bag the maximum points against our opponents,” said Polack.