Last-gasp Onyango strike denies Ulinzi Stars in Machakos

By KIPLAGAT SILA

Chrispinus Onyango struck at the death as Kenya Commercial Bank rallied from behind to hold Ulinzi Stars 2-2 in a thrilling SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Onyango gave the bankers a 12th minute lead before Ulinzi equalised through substitute Enosh Ochieng's perfectly timed header six minutes to the break after Omar Mbongi delivered an inch-perfect cross. That was Ochieng's 17th goal of the season - one shy of leading top scorer Allan Wanga of Kakamega Homeboyz.

Ochieng replaced Justine Onuonga on 34 minutes.

Churchill Muloma gave the soldiers the lead for the first time in the match with 20 minutes to go after taking advantage of a poor clearance from the KCB backline to stab home from close range.

With the soldiers seemingly heading home with the three points, Onyango to net the equaliser.