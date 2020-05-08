City Football Group to build Uruguay training base

By AFP

LONDON

The City Football Group announced Thursday that Uruguay will be home to their fourth major training ground.

In addition to the facilities at English champions Manchester City, the group set up by Sheikh Mansour, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, have completed similar projects for their Major League Soccer side New York City FC and A-League club Melbourne City.

Now CFG, a holding company for several clubs across the world, have said they plan to build a new campus by 2021 that will be home to Montevideo City Torque's first team, youth teams, club staff and community foundation projects.

Even though the coronavirus outbreak has brought all major football to a standstill, CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano said: "Despite the moment of global uncertainty in which we live, we are proud to reaffirm our investment and long-term commitment to Uruguay through the construction of a City Football Academy, which will join the other three facilities in Manchester, Melbourne and New York."

"The high quality of the facility itself, together with top level coaching, will help us implement the distinctive style of play of City Football Group clubs, in addition to promoting the training and developing of young talent in both Uruguayan football and the rest of the South American continent."