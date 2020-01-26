City Stars, Bidco register slim wins
Sunday January 26 2020
Nairobi City Stars continued their quest for promotion to Kenyan Premier League with a 1-0 win over Vihiga United in a Betika Super League match at Mumias Complex on Sunday.
Second-placed Bidco United also beat FC Talanta by a solitary goal at Camp Toyoyo to continue their wining ways. The lone goal was scored by Erick Githimu in the 49th minute in a game where Bidco United defender David Karama was sent off in 91st minute.
In another match at the same venue, Ushuru and Kibera Black Stars bagged maximum points after beating Administration Police 3-1 and St Joseph's Youth 3-0 respectively.
At Karuturi grounds in Naivasha, Ronald Okello and Patrick Mugendi were on the score sheet as Nairobi Stima beat AP Bomet 2-0.
At Kianyaga stadium in Kirinyaga, Kenya Police came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with Fortune Sacco. Teddian Atuto had given the hosts the lead in the 13th minute before David Okiki levelled for the policemen in the 66th minute.
RESULTS
Saturday
Shabana 0-1 Modern Coast Rangers
Sunday
Vihiga Bullets 3-0 Muranga Seal
Migori Youth 2-2 Coast Stima
Vihiga United 0-1 Nairobi City Stars
FC Talanta 0-1 Bidco United
Administration Police 1-3 Ushuru
Nairobi Stima 2-0 APS Bomet
Kibera Black Stars 3-1 St. Joseph’s Youth
Fortune Sacco 1-1 Kenya Police