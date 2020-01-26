City Stars, Bidco register slim wins

By CECIL ODONGO

Nairobi City Stars continued their quest for promotion to Kenyan Premier League with a 1-0 win over Vihiga United in a Betika Super League match at Mumias Complex on Sunday.

Second-placed Bidco United also beat FC Talanta by a solitary goal at Camp Toyoyo to continue their wining ways. The lone goal was scored by Erick Githimu in the 49th minute in a game where Bidco United defender David Karama was sent off in 91st minute.

In another match at the same venue, Ushuru and Kibera Black Stars bagged maximum points after beating Administration Police 3-1 and St Joseph's Youth 3-0 respectively.

At Karuturi grounds in Naivasha, Ronald Okello and Patrick Mugendi were on the score sheet as Nairobi Stima beat AP Bomet 2-0.

At Kianyaga stadium in Kirinyaga, Kenya Police came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with Fortune Sacco. Teddian Atuto had given the hosts the lead in the 13th minute before David Okiki levelled for the policemen in the 66th minute.

RESULTS

Saturday

Shabana 0-1 Modern Coast Rangers

Sunday

Vihiga Bullets 3-0 Muranga Seal

Migori Youth 2-2 Coast Stima

Vihiga United 0-1 Nairobi City Stars

FC Talanta 0-1 Bidco United

Administration Police 1-3 Ushuru

Nairobi Stima 2-0 APS Bomet

Kibera Black Stars 3-1 St. Joseph’s Youth