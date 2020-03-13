City Stars, Nairobi Stima face off in NSL promotion showdown

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Run away leaders Nairobi City Stars and promotion-chasing Nairobi Stima face-off at Camp Toyoyo in the highlight of the National Super League (NSL) matches lined up this weekend.

Nairobi Stima started the season brightly but have dropped to fourth on the log with 48 points while City Stars are at the helm with 61 points from 25 matches.

Both teams come to the game high on confidence after winning their last encounters - City Stars with a 2-1 away win over AP Bomet in Kericho and Nairobi Stima with a 1-0 win over FC Talanta in Naivasha.

City Stars won the first leg encounter 2-1 and will be looking to complete a double over Stima. Club CEO Patrick Korir says they anticipate a tough clash.

“This is a big clash and whoever wins will have a better footing towards promotion to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL). We are well prepare and hoping for the best,” he told Nation Sport.

Nairobi Stima coach Leonard Odipo is eager to avenge the first leg loss.

“This game will determine our fate and I have urged the players to give it their all. In the first leg encounter we missed two penalties and we could have easily won the game. This time we will be more clinical and I hope we emerge victorious,” he said.

“City Stars are an organised side and they have shown consistency in the league. We must give them the respect they deserve but we will fight for the three points – we really need to win,” he added.

In other matches lined up on Sunday, third placed Vihiga United face Shabana at the Mumias Sports Complex, Muranga Seal welcome APS Bomet at the St Sebastien Park while Modern Coast Rangers will host Kenya Police at Serani Sports Club in Mombasa.

All the matches will be played behind closed doors following a directive by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in compliance with the government’s order against public gatherings in attempt prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

Round 28 Fixtures

Saturday

Coast Stima v Administration Police (Mbaraki Sports Club, 11am)

Nairobi City Stars v Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 3pm)

Sunday

Muranga Seal v APS Bomet (St. Sebastian Park, 3pm)

Vihiga United v Shabana (Mumias Sports Complex, 2pm)