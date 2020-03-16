City Stars coach Alagic scents promotion

By VICTOR OTIENO

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic can almost smell the Kenyan Premier League.

On Saturday, City Stars completed a National Super League double over Nairobi Stima with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.

That victory saw City Stars open a 10-point gap atop the NSL table with 10 matches left to the end of the season.

Alagic now believes no team can bridge that gap to spoil their party.

“My target from the first day has been to finish within the first two places. This victory was crucial and I believe 99.9 per cent we are in the Premier League,” said the Bosnian coach.

City Stars were relegated from the top flight league in 2016. They have won 20 of their 25 matches played thus far this season, with four draws and two losses.

For Nairobi Stima, their loss to the league leaders has complicated their promotion race, as they slipped to the fifth position on the log.

Coast Stima took ’s 3-1 win over Administration Police (AP) at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

Nairobi Stima have amassed 48 points and despite losing over the weekend, their sixth loss of the season, their coach Leonard Odipo insisted they were still in the promotion race.

He blamed poor officiating for several of their losses this season.

“I feel robbed. We have not lost fairly and this is not the first case. We have logged complaints before and it is now upon the relevant authorities to act,” said Odipo.

He added: “We are still there (promotion race). We will win our matches and keep our eyes on the big prize.”

Last season, Nairobi Stima missed a KPL place by a whisker after losing in the play-offs to Posta Rangers.

Coast Stima’s 3-1 victory over AP saw them move to fourth on 49 points, three behind third placed Vihiga United, who beat Shabana by the same score line to stay in the promotion race.

Shabana’s loss left them in 10th position on 35 points, while AP remain in the relegation zone, same to APS Bomet who lost 1-0 to Muranga Seals.