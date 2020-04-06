City Stars deserve promotion, says club CEO

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Nairobi City Stars Chief Executive Patrick Korir says he expects his team to be promoted to the Kenyan Premier League next season even if the current National Super League (season) is cancelled.

City Stars currently enjoy a 10-point advantage over second-placed Bidco United in the second-tier football league, but the competition has since been halted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 13 rounds of fixtures remaining in the competition, but it is unclear when or whether the competition will resume.

The competition rules allow the top-two teams in the NSL to be automatically promoted to the top-flight, while the third-placed team proceeds to negotiate a promotion play-off.

"We find ourselves in a very difficult situation but I am encouraged because all our staff is safe. Our coach returned to his native Bosnia and has joined his family after a two-week quarantine period. I expect us to be promoted to the top-flight based on our performances this season. We have topped the NSL for six months," explained Korir.

But should the season continue, a number of players within the squad will be offered lifelines to return to near, or full fitness.