City Stars down Shabana in Kisii

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

By WYCLIFFE NYABERI

More by this Author

A 60th minute goal from Salim Abdalla handed Nairobi City Stars a 1-0 victory against hosts Shabana in their first match of the second leg of the National Super League match at Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

City Stars, who are the second tier leaders, have lost only one match this season. They have garnered 46 points after nineteen matches.

Abdalla scored the lone goal after combining well with Vincent Otieno in a match that was attended by hundreds of home fans among them club’s chairperson Jared Nivaton.

It was Stars' 14th win this season and keeps them in pole position to seal promotion to the top-flight.

"I am really happy to get the three points at Gusii stadium. At one point, home fans cheered loudly until we lost concentration.

First match after the break is always difficult since players relaxed a lot. We want to finish the league with maximum points” said Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic.

Advertisement

While congratulating his teammates for teamwork, scorer Abdalla said they displayed quality football, hence deserved a win

“The coach told us before the match to go and make an impact since we were playing away and I am happy I was able to help a little bit. We played as a team for 90 minutes, an indication that we trained well," he noted.

While conceding defeat, Shabana head coach Vincent Nyaberi said he was playing against a good side, though his players had missed to convert several scoring opportunities.

“We played well only that we were unlucky, but I am impressed with my boys since they really pushed to get an equaliser but the efforts proved fruitless.

I am planning to sign about four players in his transfer period to fill areas where I saw we have problems. Right back and right wing positions were weak in today’s match," said the tactician.