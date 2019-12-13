City Stars edge Inmates FC in friendly

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former Kenyan Premier League side Nairobi City Stars are enjoying a rich vein of form in the second-tier. In 17 matches so far, the Kawangware-based side remains unbeaten and tops the log with 43 points.

The team, coached by Bosnian and Herzegovina Uefa Pro coach Sanjin Alagic, who was roped in during the offseason, is not winning on the pitch alone.

On Wednesday, the team visited Kamiti Maximum Prison to interact with the inmates. They also faced Inmates FC and beat them 3-0 courtesy of goals from Stephen Mweni, Ebrima Sanneh and Victor Okulu.

Experienced midfielder Anthony "Muki" Kimani who captains the team said to the inmates; "Do not despair. We are brothers and once you come out we will receive you and embrace you. We will hold your hand and help you get acceptance back to society.”

Former Mathare United star Tedium Rogers, who was released in August after serving 19 years behind bars, was among the people who accompanied City Stars to Kamiti.

“I served my time here and through a series of appeals and prayer, I was finally released after 19 years. It may have been a long time but finally, it was God’s time that got me out. I return to Kamiti to give them hope as I am an example. At the right time, all those in here will walk away and find their freedom just like me," he said.

