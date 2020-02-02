City Stars go 10 points clear in NSL

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Nairobi City Stars beat Bidco United 2-1 at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday to go 10 points clear at the summit of the Betika National Super League (NSL).

Antony Kimani and Jimmy Bagaya scored in the 40th and 49th minutes respectively for the Kawangware-based club, who are now on 55 points from 22 matches.

Elsewhere, Nairobi Stima edged Ushuru 2-0 to jump from third to second with 47 points, while Bidco are third on 45 points. Patrick Mugendi and Douglas Mokaya were the marksmen for the power men under the tutelage of Evans Mafuta.

Kisii based side Shabana edged St Joseph’s Youth 2-1 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru to remain at position eight.

Adams Usama scored the first goal for the visitors in the 10th minute, before Ismail Juma added the winner in the 55th minute.

Coach Vincent Nyaberi admitted that it was a tough away assignment and promised a much more improved side when they take on Administration Police (AP) at Gusii Stadium on January 8.

“Our opponents were tough competitors. It was a hard-fought battle, but we thank God for the win,” said the former Thika United defender.

The two-game winning streak of Ushuru FC ended against third placed Nairobi Stima, who beat them 2-0 at Camp Toyoyo, through goals by Douglas Mokaya and Ronald Reagan.

Kenya Police soundly defeated Nakumatt 4-0 at Karuturi Grounds, Naivasha as their counterparts AP drew 0-0 with Kibera Black Stars.

Black Stars are 14th, while AP sit in the relegation at position 17th.

