City Stars monitoring players fitness amid virus chaos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

National Super League (NSL) leaders Nairobi City Stars are monitoring their players' fitness routine even after the second-tier and all the other leagues in Kenya were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Kenya, there were 59 confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening while one person has succumbed to the Covid-19 disease. With the government issuing a directive against public gatherings, all teams have been forced to cancel on-field training. City Stars, in a bid to ensure all the players stay in shape, issued a home training programme for all the players.

“Considering no public grounds and facilities are open as a result of a directive from the Ministry of Health, there is no choice but to have players train from home just to stay fit,” said club CEO Patrick Korir.

City Stars coach, Bosnian Sanjin Alagic, advised the players to train at home and avoid public spaces.

Working out from home however is not easy as some players from the club have found out.

“I follow the schedule to the letter but it requires a lot of discipline to stick to the programme. Those are the challenges that come with working alone from home,” Collins Masawa told the club’s portal.

Former Kenyan international Anthony “Muki” backed Maswa.

“Working from home is a bit tricky because of this pandemic the world is going through. But again it’s fun at the same time because we get to tag along with our families who get to experience what we do on a daily basis.”