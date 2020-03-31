Coach Odhiambo’s in tray at Bandari

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Bandari Football club head coach, Kennedy Odhiambo, who is back at the Kenyan Premier League club for a second stint, has said his work is cut out for him as he prepares to steer the team to glory.

Speaking to Nation Sport Monday on phone in Mombasa where he is on self isolation, Odhiambo who was re-appointed the coach of Bandari last week to replace sacked Bernard Mwalala, said the club is capable of winning a major championship. Odhiambo promised to work on areas of weaknesses to ensure he achieves his targets.

The 40-year-old former Kenyan international, who quit Bandari in 2018 to attend a high-level coaching course in Sudan, said he took over a disjointed team lacking in confidence and tactical discipline, but said he has been working on these since returning to Mombasa over a month ago.

"I returned to Kenya to specifically lead Bandari back to winning ways. I have been working under the shadow of technical director Twahir Muhiddin who has been the acting while I waited for the team’s management to give me the greenlight which I finally got last week," the former Harambee Stars right back said.

According to the coach, Bandari is lacking in football basics, particularly the four moments of football which left the team vulnerable.

"The team does not know what to do when in possession of the ball, when looking for possession, after gaining possession and when opponents have the possession. Even execution of set-pieces is a problem and this really made the who team look bad," Odhiambo said, adding that basics like ball control and passing were not taken seriously by the playing unit.

He said Bandari could launch very many attacks in the league but the players often left a gap which opponents used to punish them on counter-attacks.