Muigai has launched Paul Machanga Youth Academy and has groomed some of the most talented players who have joined Kenya Premier League and National Super League clubs.

The 37-year-old coach says he has been thinking hard on how to improve the lifestyles of his fellow youth and the image of Paul Machanga and surrounding slums.

To many who know Nakuru Town slums, the mention of Paul Machanga conjures up the image of ‘Confirm’, a terror gang that is known for mugging residents in the cosmopolitan town.

Paul Machanga and the surrounding slums of Bondeni, Kivumbini and Manyani are probably some of the most fertile football breeding grounds in Nakuru County.

The slums produce some of the most talented football players.

One of the unsung football heroes who is changing the lives of the youth and discouraging them from indulging in crime and drug addiction in the area is Abdulrahaman Abdul Muigai who has been coaching the youth aged between 11 and 13 since the year 2000.

“I was born and brought up in Paul Machanga and I have seen my peers sink into crime and drug addiction, that is why I decided to coach young boys in a bid to change their mindset from crime to active football activities,” said Muigai.

Muigai has launched Paul Machanga Youth Academy and has groomed some of the most talented players who have joined Kenyan Premier League and National Super League clubs.

Some of his products include AFC Leopards right full back Dennis Sikayi, Leon Onguso who joined Kariobangi Sharks under 20 and Kevin Muhanji of Vihiga Bullets.

Although he did not play competitive football, Muigai is the darling of the youth and parents at Paul Machanga.

“I have started the under-7, under-11 and under-13 football teams and I still train those who are outside these age brackets,” said Muigai.

He says many parents after realising that football is changing the lifestyles of their children are now supporting his initiatives.

“Parents are now very supportive and are bringing their children to training grounds. They are giving their children permission to attend training sessions at St Theresa’s Primary School playground,” said Muigai.

Apart from equipping the children with football skills, Muigai has been sensitising them on the dangers of drugs abuse.

“I always tell them that football has a life span and they must also build a career that would sustain them long after their careers end,” said Muigai.

However, he says it is not a walk in the park as the teams face challenges including lack of playing equipment and balls.

“Sometimes we depend on our players who have joined top flight clubs to donate balls to us,” said the father of two.

The children who have hit an impressive form have been posting good results in local tournaments.

Captain Levis Thuo, 14, who is a midfielder, said that his aim is to join Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

“I love Gor Mahia and my favourite player is Francis Kahata and one day I want to become like him and play for Gor Mahia,” said Thuo who is a class eight pupil at The Lords Sanctuary Academy.

Last Saturday, they won the inaugural under-13 Bucks Football Cup at Nakuru Athletics Club after edging AVFAL 3-2 in post-match penalties in regulation time in the finals.

Paul Machanga slotted in their penalties through Charles Odemba, Samuel Gichugo and Lewis Waithaka while AVFAL replied via Stephen Mugo and Inca Otieno.