Coaches’ body seeks to vet foreign tacticians

Kenya National Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) chairman Robert Matano has called on Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to allow the association to vet foreign tacticians before they are allowed to handle the national team and league clubs.

Kenfoca, which was recently registered, is an independent entity that comprises elite coaches.

It is viewed as a rival body to the Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca).

Matano, Vihiga Queens’ coach Alex Alumirah, national team Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi, veteran coach Twahir Muhiddin, Salim Ali (Mathare United), Salim Babu (Western Stima) are among the notable tacticians in Kenfoca.

On the other hand, Kefoca is steered by former coaches Ricky Solomon (chairman) and former Kenyan international Bob Oyugi (secretary general).

Matano, who is also Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Tusker’s coach, said it is hard for Kenyan professional coaches to work in other countries without being vetted thoroughly. That’s why foreign coaches should undergo the same, he said.

"It is not easy to coach in other countries without proper vetting, but in Kenya foreign coaches come and just get to work. This should change because it hurts local coaches who miss those opportunities,” Matano said.

He said the number of coaches who have so far registered with Kenfoca has risen to 500 in the past two months.

Matano said that their main aim is to fight for the profession to be respected so that they can be properly remunerated.

"Coaches have to be respected because they play a huge role in the growth of our football. For example, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards’ tacticians should feel the worth of coaching such big clubs. Coaches undergo a lot of training and learning just like in other professionals," he added.

Matano dismissed claims that they are affiliated to one of the camps fighting for the leadership of Football Kenya Federation. He said coaches work with the federation of the day and that is why the are not in either camp.

He also urged the county governments to start local leagues so that more coaches can get jobs and grow their talents.

"We have many jobless coaches yet they spent a lot of resources to train for the job. Creating county leagues will provide them with jobs and experience and ensure that the country has enough qualified tacticians," he added.

Some of the things Kenfoca aims to achieve is ensuring all coaches have medical insurance so as to end the trend of depending on “harambees” when either of them falls sick and requires medical attention.