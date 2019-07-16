Coast Bus drive Nation FC's tour of Mombasa

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Coast Bus (Mombasa) Limited has come on board as travel partners of Nation Media Group Football Club and will start by carrying the team for their Mombasa tour this weekend.

The bus company’s chief executive officer Ajazz Mohammed Mirza on Tuesday said, as a sports enthusiast, he is happy to partner with NMG in its efforts to give the employees a chance to showcase their talent besides cooling off from their busy schedule.

“They say that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, and it’s in this context that I have decided to partner with NMG to give their staff an opportunity to play as they strive to remain the top media house in the East Africa region,” he said.

Nation FC is set to travel to Mombasa tomorrow courtesy of Coast Bus and will play their first friendly match against Coast Media Football Club at Serani grounds on Friday from 10.00am before taking on Bandari at 4pm on Saturday at Mbaraki.

Last month, Nation FC signed a one-year partnership with Star times which will see the television concern kit the team for all their matches.

At last month’s partnership launch at St Mary’s School, StarTimes, represented by acting chief executive officer Hansong Wang, who was accompanied by, among others, the company’s regional marketing director Aldrine Nsubuga and public relations manager Alex Mwaura, presented NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama with a cheque of Sh1.6 million that will go towards Nation FC and the Nation Classic Golf Series.

Gitagama expressed excitement at the partnership between StarTimes and Nation FC that will see the football team wear the StarTimes logo on their match and training jerseys.

“The main objective of this partnership between NMG, StarTimes and St Mary’s School is to encourage healthy, active lifestyles and, above all, to mentor the young students at St Mary’s School into good future leaders,” Gitagama said.