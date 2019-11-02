Coast Stima beat Vihiga Bullets in thriller

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Coast Stima put up a sterling performance to edge visiting Vihiga Bullets 3-2 in a thrilling National Super League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday.

Vihiga’s John Khanda gave his team an early lead which did not last long as Lucky Kaingu levelled to make the score 1-1 at half time. Jackson Oketch restored Vihiga's lead in the 49th minute but Dominic Waithaka and Dennis Magige responded for the hosts to claim maximum points.

Stima coach Paul Ogai said he was impressed with his team’s show and deserved the three points.

“Ten minutes after the kick-off, I knew we would win the match as my players played according to instructions,” said Ogai.

Vihiga's Barnabas Tiema said they deserved a share of the spoils but luck was not on their side. “The game was balanced but our opponents were lucky to take maximum points,” he said.

The match started at a cracking pace with the home team displaying beautiful football which had the crowd on their toes.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead in the tenth minute when Khanda sent a powerful shot which Stima goalkeeper Ryan Hamisi failed to hold on to.

The lead was short-lived as five minutes later, the home team levelled when Kaingu combined with Khamis Abudu before slotting past the on-rushing Vihiga custodian Kesi Ali.

The visitors returned the stronger team and it was no surprise when Oketch connected to Boniface Kweyu's cross with a glancing header to make it 2-1.

Stima fought back and dominated the remaining period. They deservedly got the equaliser through Waithaka in the 58th minute before Magige netted the winner in the 71st minute.