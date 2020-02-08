Coast Stima stun City Stars at Camp Toyoyo

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Coast Stima stunned leaders Nairobi City Stars 3-1 in a charged National Super League match at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

Rodgers Ayuko, Eric Ombija and Kassim Mohamed scored for the Mombasa-based side, while former AFC Leopards defender Salim Abdalla replied for City Stars.

It was the second defeat for City Stars after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Kibera Black Stars in December last year, but coach Sanjin Alagic said despite the setback, their hopes of finishing the league in the top two to earn an automatic slot in the Kenyan Premier League are still alive. City Stars were relegated from the KPL in 2016.

The Kawangware based side, top on 55 points from 23 games, still maintain their 10-point lead at the helm of the second tier, ahead of Bidco United.

Bidco, under the tutelage of youthful tactician Anthony Akhulia, have 45 points and could cut the lead to seven points with a win over Murang’a SEAL on Sunday in Thika.

After going down 2-0 to Fortune Sacco on Saturday at Kianyaga in Kerugoya, Nairobi Stima remain third on 44 from 22 games, while Coast Stima have leapfrogged Vihiga United to fourth.

Related Stories Administration Police hold Shabana at Gusii Stadium

Advertisement

“We promise to come back very stronger in the remaining matches,” said the City Stars coach.

Elsewhere, debutants Vihiga Bullets fought hard before narrowly edging out visiting St Joseph’s Youth 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, while APS Bomet lost 3-2 away to Mount Kenya United at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.

RESULTS

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars 1-3 Coast Stima , Vihiga Bullets 1-0 St Joseph’s Youth, Mount Kenya 3-2 APS Bomet, Fortune Sacco 2-0 Nairobi Stima, Kibera Black Stars 0-2 Ushuru, Shabana 1-1 Administration Police

FIXURES

Sunday