Coast officials want FKF chiefs out ahead of polls

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials have been asked to resign and hand over the management of the federation’s election to an election board as one way of ensuring a free and fair polls.

At the same time, FKF’s Coast region sub-counties wants all clubs allowed to take part in the elections which they want to start with the sub-county polls to the nationals.

Speaking after a public participation forum at Tononoka in Mombasa on Saturday, FKF Mombasa chairman Goshy Ali, Former FKF vice chairman Twaha Mbarak, former election board member Suleiman Gharib and former Harambee Stars coach Mohammed Kheri said the current FKF constitution should be amended to ensure the current office holders resign three months before the elections so that they do not interfere with the process.

“The current officials must step aside for a free and fair elections because they are bound to interfere with the elections,” Mombasa chairman Ali said adding that the League committee can run the league for the remainder of the season while the election board prepares the way for a free and fair elections.

According to them, elections must start from the sub-country level upwards and all officials, including national officials, elected at the same time.

FKF wants only national and branch elections held.

They rejected the proposal by the FKF that sub-branch elections be supervised by branch officials saying the said elections will not be free and fair.

To enrich themselves

Former Fifa referee Gharib said the biggest problem with Kenyan football officials is selfishness saying a majority seek elections posts to enrich themselves with no interest of the players at heart.

“We must change our mind set and stop receiving this bribes during electioneering period and simply elect those official we are sure will serve the interest of players and not enriching themselves s is the case today,” Gharib said.