Collins Agade own-goal lifts Homeboyz past Bandari

Bandari suffered their first SportPesa Premier League home defeat of the campaign after falling 2-1 to visiting Kakamega Homeboyz at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Wednesday.

Bandari winger Shaaban Kenga was on the mark in the first five minutes but the visitors levelled before half time through Festus Omukoto. Collins Agade scored in his own net to give Homeboyz victory.

Bandari were fast off the blocks and took a deserved lead on five minutes when Abdalla Hassan sent a cross to the centre for Kenga to fire past Homeboyz goalkeeper David Juma.

Two minutes later, William Wadri missed a good opportunity to increase Bandari’s lead when he was put through by Agade but shot wide. For better part of next 10 minutes, the game was mainly contested in midfield.

In the 18th minute, Bandari had a chance to get another goal but Hassan shot wide instead of teeing Kenga who had a clear view of the goal.

Moments later, Homeboyz had their first real chance after Festus Okiring sent a free-kick which captain Allan Wanga headed brilliantly on for goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo to keep his attempt out.

With six minutes to the break, the visitors, notched the equaliser after Omukoto found the back of the net following a goalmouth melee.

Bandari tried to regain their lead after the break, but were put at bay by Juma's heroics in Homeboyz goal.

The hosts could have been 2-1 had Felly Mulumba kept his cool from 12 yards. Bandari were awarded a penalty on 81 minutes after Hassan was fouled inside the box but Mulumba couldn't beat Juma.

Six minutes later, Homeboyz got the match winner when Agade sent the ball into his own net while attempting to clear David Okoth inswinger from a corner.

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala blamed lady luck on the loss.

“I can’t blame Mulumba for missing the penalty because many top players have been missing penalties even in crucial matches,” said Mwalala.