Comply with the law, Sports Registrar tells FKF over polls

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Comply with the Sports Act or petition the courts to allow you to conduct elections on your terms.

That is the message from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials regarding the federation’s contentious elections that started on Thursday.

In a letter to FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno dated February 7, Wasike has asked the federation’s heads to act with haste and register their branches and clubs in compliance with section 46 of the Sports Act before conducting elections.

Regarding FKF’s claims that Sports CS Amina Mohammed allowed the federation to hold elections under its 2017 Constitution, and to comply with the Sports Act later, Wasike said she was present in the January 28 meeting at Amina’s office, but added that she will not honour the requests "because they are in serious contravention of 2010 Sports Act.”

“It was agreed that I register county sports organisations including those of FKF using county names minus names of interim officials and documents that need to be accompanied, an idea I advised otherwise. This is not proper as it contravenes the current law provisions of the sports act as well as the Sports Registrar’s rules and regulations,” Wasike, who was responding to a petition filed last week at the SDT by FKF CEO Barry Otieno seeking orders to, among other things, have the polls be conducted as per the FKF constitution, said. The matter shall be heard next Wednesday.

“The idea of registered county sports associations using names without interim officials and required documents was against my advice. It is my request that you seek a court order from the Sports Disputes Tribunal to authenticate/endorse your request,” the letter read in part.