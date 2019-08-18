Condolences pour in for former AFC Leopards official

His body has been ferried to the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret, awaiting post-mortem and funeral arrangements

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa and Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) secretary general Nicholas Musonye have led in condoling the family and friends of former AFC Leopards vice chairman Felix Shitsama who passed away on Saturday following a road accident.

The football administrator breathed his last in a grisly road accident at Timboroa, in Uasin Gishu County, along the busy Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," the Kenyan Premier League club's statement read in part.

Nation Sport understands Shitsama was travelling with three relatives including his brother and sister in a private car when the accident occurred.

"He was heading to a funeral," said Oliver Napali, Leopards former treasurer and a close friend to the deceased.

"Reports suggest it was foggy at the time, their car swerved and hit another lorry. The others survived with minor injuries."

His body has been ferried to the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret, awaiting post-mortem and funeral arrangements.

"It is unfortunate to lose such a passionate football fan and dedicated official," said Musonye.

Remembered for leading the negotiations which led to the signing of current coach Andre Casa Mbungo, and star players David 'Cheche' Ochieng and Paul Were earlier this year, the deceased was also renowned for his no-nonsense style of leadership at Leopards during his three-year stint at the helm of one of the country's most popular club including striving to maintain discipline at the club.

He also served as chairman in the final six months of his tenure after then-boss Dan Mule went on a sabbatical and opted against contesting during the club elections held in June this year.