Confusion as pressure builds on KPL to end season

Gor Mahia are on the verge of being crowned the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League champions, after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced the country's top-flight league season will be pronounced finished if a workable plan in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic is not arrived at by May 15.

But AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda, whose side is ranked sixth on the league standings, would hear none of that. He has vowed to lodge a case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) if K'Ogalo are declared champions.

KPL Chief Executive Jack Oguda however said he had not received any communication from FKF.

“We are waiting official communication from FKF about what Caf has said. Then the clubs will sit and consider the way forward in view of the government directives,” said Oguda.

FKF general secretary Barry Otieno told Nation Sport ton Wednesday that considering all prevailing circumstances it was almost impossible for the league season, which had 10 round of matches left, to be completed.

The league was suspended last month because of the Covid-19 outbreak

Confederation of African Football (Caf) gave FKF until May 5 to decide and communicate on whether the Kenyan Premier League and domestic Cup (Betway Cup) competitions will be played or annulled.

“We have are to consider the information Caf has requested, and also consider the government has issued a directive extending the dusk to dawn curfew to May 15. If by May 15 the government restrictions remain and Covid-19 situation will not have improved, then we will be forced to cancel the league season.”

Tusker chairman David Aduda added: “Whatever is happening with the pandemic is not unique to Kenya. Fifa have been flexible as to how to handle this situation and so we have to tread carefully. It shouldn’t get political because it will ultimately get controversial.”

Shikanda has accused FKF President Nick Mwendwa of seeking to endear himself to K’Ogalo fans so as to achieve his political agenda by using unpopular FKF laws to push for the reigning champions to be handed a fourth straight KPL title if the league doesn't resume due to the virus.

“"I will take a case to the SDT if Gor Mahia are handed the trophy in any case the league doesn't resume. This is not a tournament but a league and if it is not completed then it should be declared null and void," said Shikanda.

“I have asked the chairmen of more than half of clubs in KPL about this laws being quoted by Mwendwa and all of them told me they are not aware of their existence neither were they informed of them at the beginning of the season.”

Gor Mahia currently lead the standings with 54 points from 23 matches, seven points ahead of second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz who have played a game less.

Tusker, Ulinzi, KCB and Leopards occupy the third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.