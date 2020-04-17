Congo Boys hand players a month’s supply of food

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

National Division One club, Congo Boys, has provided a month’s supply of foot to each of their players as well as technical bench officials to cushion them against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the club's chairman, Alamin Ahmed, with the outbreak of the Covid-19 and subsequent suspension of league matches to comply with government directives on social interactions, they considered the plight of their players and officials and decided to help them.

“We took the decision to give our players and officials a month’s ration because most of them are unemployed and they will be staying at their homes without a source of income. We believe we have done something responsible because our players and officials serve the club wholeheartedly,” said Ahmed.

Among the foods they distributed to the players and their officials were rice, wheat flour, maize flour, beans, cooking oil and sugar.

“We have also given them an allowance to spend while at home,” said the club boss.

Ahmed said the club was aware of this trying period of coronavirus disease that has so far cost many lives in many parts of the world and found it necessary to give their players and the technical bench officials a month’s food supply.

Some of the players interviewed thanked the Congo Boys management for giving them food and allowances and expressed hope that when the matches resume, they would play their hearts out to make sure they finish the league in a respectable position.