Copa America postponed

Tuesday March 17 2020

Paraguayan referee Mario Diaz de Vivar gestures after showing the red card to Argentina's Lionel Messi and Chile's Gary Medel during their Copa America third-place match at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. PHGOTO | NELSON ALMEIDA |  AFP

In Summary

  • The Copa, South America's main men's continental competition, was scheduled to run between June 11-July 11, and for the first time in two countries, featuring 12 teams including invitees Australia and Qatar.
AFP
By AFP
ASUNCION

This summer's Copa America in Argentina and Colombia was on Tuesday postponed by a year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers CONMEBOL said.

The announcement came quick on the heels of Uefa's similar decision to also push back Euro 2020 by 12 months.

The Copa, South America's main men's continental competition, was scheduled to run between June 11-July 11, and for the first time in two countries, featuring 12 teams including invitees Australia and Qatar.

