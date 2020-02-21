Cosmos biggest winners in Left Foot Sports awards ceremony

By NATION REPORTER

Cosmos Limited were the night’s biggest winners on Thursday as the Left Foot Sports corporate football league held its awards ceremony for the 14th season in Nairobi.

Cosmos won the overall cash award of Sh250,000 after topping Division One of the annual competition run in Nairobi and featuring corporate and amateur football teams.

Nation Media Group’s Nation FC was also among the winners, taking the bronze medal in Division Four and earning promotion to Division Three for the 2020 season.

Nation FC joined the tournament in Division Five in 2018 and finished fifth to gain elevation to Division Four, again finishing third last season to ascend.

“Our aim is to climb up each season and eventually play in Division One,” said Nation FC coach John Wahome.

Nation FC was named among the “best supported teams” of 2019.

Cosmos won all but one match to lift the overall title in the top tier, as West Ham United and Davis and Shirtliff settled for second and third positions respectively.

Ping Limited won the Division Two title while Trade Winds Aviation won Division Three and Letshego Kenya were Division Four champions.

Sikh Rangers won the fifth division with individual players also rewarded in different categories at Thursday’s Gala Night. Kevin Mokua, Alex Kakindu, Basil Kariuki, John Muiru and Vincent Oduor were the best goalkeepers of division one to five respectively while Clint Ochieng, Raymond Onono, Mike Apolo, Humphrey Muhindi and Sam Maundi were the best defenders in the five divisions.

Naeem Ashraf, David Kimani, Bernard Ouma, Chris Nyokangi and Edwin Ndaru won the best midfielders prizes as Vareez Aura, Victor Amunya and Peter Kinuthia were among the six most valuable players.

Francis Voti, Oneal Soita and Bevon Ombogo were among the five golden boot winners.