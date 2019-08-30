Court on Friday declined to allow betting firm SportPesa back in operation or force govt to compensate it for revenue lost after licence suspension in July.

Justice John Mativo said the court was not privy to a contract entered by SportPesa and the State, which allegedly stipulated that the petitioner would be compensated should a breach of contract arise.

The judge further ruled that the court could not rewrite terms and conditions of the binding agreement.

Justice Mativo said, “The circumstances of this case are that the petitioner’s licence has expired. Even if the court quashes the decision there is no basis the petitioner can operate on an expired licence.”