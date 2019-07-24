Crisis at newly promoted KPL side

By VICTOR OTIENO

Kisumu All Stars' maiden appearance in the Kenyan Premier League hangs in the balance due to financial constraints.

With about a month left to the start of the 2019/20 season, the club which is sponsored by the Kisumu county government is in a crisis of sorts.

Kisumu All Stars fondly known as The Blue Eagles earned promotion to the top tier after finishing second on the National Super League with 80 points. They were promoted alongside Wazito who were crowned champions after attaining 81 points.

The club released nine players after the end of last season but is yet to replace them.

Nation Sport has learnt that the club's preseason training is in limbo due to lack of funds with inside sources blaming “selfish” officials at Kisumu County's Ministry of Sports.

In the 2019/20 budget, which is yet to be approved by the County Assembly, the club has been allocated a paltry Sh1million which has raised concerns over the devolved unit's commitment towards the team.

"The club may fail to sign any new player because there are no funds. Preseason training may even fail to take place as well. We are facing mass exodus because the players have not signed their contracts," the source said.

"They (top officials at the Ministry of Sports) should stop micromanaging the team and let the club's board and management team run it, otherwise the team is as good as dead," he added.

Soon after roping in veteran tactician Henry Omino, All Stars held a two weeks trials at Moi stadium in Kisumu where more than 50 footballers turned up to try their luck.

Omino then said they had identified promising talents who would be part of the team for the upcoming campaign. Unfortunately, this has not happened and reports indicate the remaining players at the club have threatened to leave because they are not under contract. Omino may also walk out since he is yet to be offered a contract over a month since taking over.

"We are afraid he (Omino) will leave and the club will be in total chaos. He does not have a contract and might leave because nothing is forthcoming. He has raised countless issues concerning preseason preparations. He has identified several players but the club has failed to sign them because it cannot offer the signing fee," the source disclosed.

The club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nicholas Ochieng' told Nation Sport they are waiting for some approvals from the county government before signing new players.