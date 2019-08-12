Cusco crowned North Rift branch champions

By TITUS OMINDE

More by this Author

Uasin Gishu County's Cambridge Universal College (Cusco) FC was officially crowned the 2018/19 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) North Rift Branch league champions after beating Kimore White Stars 3-0 in their last match at Eldoret Showground at the weekend.

Cusco, coached by former Eldoret KCC player John Paul, won the league with 96 points, 14 ahead of Eldoret City who finished second. Kimore were third with 80 points.

The champions scored their first goal through playmaker Robert Miriera in the 23rd minute before star striker Awan Jongkuch added two goals in the 81st and 92nd minutes.

“Winning this game was so vital for us to prove to our sponsors that we are equal to the task ahead of us. We are not only focusing on Division Two but also on the Kenya Premier League," said Jongkuch.

Paul said that his team’s victory marked the beginning of serious preparations for Division Two games.

“This victory is a new dawn as we focus on the next level. We are not only focusing on National Super League but also KPL. Hopefully some of my players will play for Harambee Stars in future,” said Paul.

Club patron Alex Kanda promised to offer scholarships to players in the team willing to pursue any course at the college.

"Though majority of our players are students at Cambridge Universal College we are going to extend our sponsorship to all players willing to pursue a course of their choice in this institution,” said Kanda.