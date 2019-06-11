DStv, GOtv to show Afcon matches live

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Pay satellite television channel SuperSport will show all 52 Africa Cup of Nations matches live and in HD (high definition).

The matches will be available to subscribers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family, Access and GOtv Max and Plus the company announced Monday.

There will also be magazine shows, detailed pre and postgame analysis from leading football experts and highlights to keep Kenyan fans right in the middle of the action. The tournament kicks off on June 21 and runs until July 19.

Kenya clash with Algeria in their opening match on June 23.