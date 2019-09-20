Dafabet returns to full operations
Having complied fully with all new government regulations and requirements – gaming firm Dafabet has resumed all services to its growing customer base in Kenya.
This includes a comprehensive offering of sports betting, virtual and jackpot games through web, SMS, mobile as well as through its retail outlets.
Dafabet Kenya is the flagship brand of Asia Betting and Gaming Enterprises Limited.
"Kenya is a great sporting nation that Dafabet really values. As Dafabet, we have also endeavoured to hire as many Kenyans as possible to be part of our mission and vision," Dafabet's Louis Watts said.