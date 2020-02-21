Dagoretti, KSG battle for Nairobi ‘Chapa Dimba’ title

By VICTOR OTIENO

Dagoretti High School have set a target of reaching the national final of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom that will be held in Mombasa in June.

The students reached the Nairobi regional final which takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Jamhuri High School.

Assistant coach Evans Juma said he expected his charges to trounce Kenya School of Government (KSG) whose senior side were eliminated from the Betway Cup after losing 2-0 to holders Bandari.

Juma said that they would fight to score first so that they are in control of the game.

“Any team that has reached this level cannot be underrated. But I think this is the year for the boys, so we expect to do better and reach the national final,” Juma said.

Last season, KSG were eliminated at sub-county level. Coach Peter Mutwiri said they would be banking on their good preparations to excel.

In the girls’ event, Acacokoro Ladies from Korogocho will be seeking to defend their title. They face St Anne’s Eaglets in the semi-finals, while Kibarage Girls from Westlands will meet Beijing Raiders of Starehe.

On Sunday, Nation Media Group’s Nation FC will play Safaricom’s “Team Pepea” as a curtain-raiser to the finals. Nation FC will use the match to prepare for their tour of Narok County on February 29. They will play against Narok County Government at the Narok Stadium.

Only teams that win the regional competitions proceed to the finals, where the winner pockets Sh1million. The second team will receive Sh500,000.