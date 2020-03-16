alexa Juve defender recovering after coronavirus diagnosis - Daily Nation
Juve defender recovering after coronavirus diagnosis

Monday March 16 2020

In this file photo taken on April 09, 2019 Juventus defender Daniele Rugani gives a press conference at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on the eve of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final match against Ajax Amsterdam. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus the club announced late on March 11, 2020. PHOTO | EMMANUEL DUNAND | AFP

MILAN

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with coronavirus, said on Monday he was "doing well" and hoped his case "served to sensitise everyone" to the illness.

"I'm fine, I reassure everyone. I've always been quite well, I haven't had any serious symptoms. I consider myself lucky," Rugani told Juventus TV.

The 25-year-old Italian international was diagnosed last Wednesday with the Turin club saying he was asymptomatic.

Since then a total of 11 Serie A players have being diagnosed with the illness which has killed more than 1,800 people in the Mediterranean country.

"There was a huge media explosion right away. A lot of people wrote to me and I thank them," said Rugani, who is currently self-isolating in a room at the team's J-Hotel, beside the Italian champions' training centre.

"I hope it served to raise awareness, especially those who had not understood the seriousness of this problem.

"I'm going to get over it, we're going to get by and I hope we'll all come out even stronger.

"The quarantine is tough, even more so because you are alone, so I can't wait to embrace all my loved ones."

