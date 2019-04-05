England star can't wait for career to end due to racism

By AFP

England defender Danny Rose said Friday that he's looking forward to the end of his career after unchecked racism left him completely disillusioned with football.

The 28-year-old also blasted the game's rulers for handing out meagre fines to clubs and countries who fail to rein in their fans, comparing the sanctions to what he spends "on a night out".

Rose says the way racism is combatted is "a farce".

"I have had enough," he said. "I just think that I've got five or six more years left in football and I just can't wait to see the back of it, seeing how things are done in the game at the minute."

Such is his frustration and anger that Rose even admitted he had fully expected to be racially abused when England played a Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro last month.

During England's 5-1 win in Podgorica, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Rose had monkey noises aimed at them before fellow black player Raheem Sterling celebrated his goal by cupping his ears to the haters in the crowd.

Sterling later tweeted a picture of his goal celebration, saying: "Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists)".

Rose said the punishments are so weak that fans will never be deterred from abusing players.

"There's so many politics and whatever in football and I just can't wait to see the back of it, to be honest," added the Tottenham defender.

"Obviously it's sad but when countries only get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London then what do you expect?"

"A country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist. It's just a bit of a farce at the minute."

Rose said that he was hardened to the reaction when he plays in the Balkans even if the trouble is caused by "a minority".

"I played in Serbia about eight years ago and it happened there so I sort of thought it was a possibility it may happen again, and it did.