By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation says it lacks the capacity to investigate a complaint by Kakamega Homeboyz regarding the identity of Tusker forward David Majak.

FKF media officer Barry Otieno told Nation Sport on Tuesday that Homeboyz should instead forward the matter to the relevant authorities.

“They (Homeboyz officials) have forwarded a complaint to us but the documentation we have shows he is a Tusker player,” said Otieno.

“FKF doesn’t have the means to determine whether your actual name is David or Peter.’"

Majak, who has hogged positive headlines since his outstanding performances for Kapenguria Heroes at the inaugural Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament two years ago, is now at the centre of an identity row involving three SportPesa Premier League sides namely Homeboyz, Tusker, and Mount Kenya United.

Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula, who first signed the player in 2017 and reportedly registered him at the Kenyan Premier League offices under two different names, insists the player’s real name is John Duol Tot and not David Majak.

“I realised he was using different names after signing him and paying fees for him,” Shimanyula claims.

Shimanyula has since forwarded dozens of documents to supposedly prove his case and insists that both Tusker and Majak alias Tot should be punished for double registration.

“We have heard what he (Shimanyula) has to say and have sent our side of the story to the federation. The young boy is talented and innocent. That much we can prove,” said Tusker chairman Daniel Aduda.

Meanwhile, Majak aka Tot also briefly turned out for Mount Kenya United at the start of this season and the club is also demanding ‘development fee’ from Tusker.

Matters seemed to get out of hand on Sunday evening when a truck full of policemen blocked Tusker’s bus in Kakamega County - reportedly on Shimanyula’s orders - and unsuccessfully attempted to arrest the player for questioning.

The team was returning to Nairobi after defeating Vihiga United 2-1 in a league match where Majak scored the opener.