Ouma names Starlets squad for Olympics qualifiers

A large chunk of the players were part of the team that took part in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and Equatorial Guinea.

The national women's football team, Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma on Wednesday released a provisional squad of 39 players that will do duty against Malawi in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers next month.

The team, set to report in a five-day camp on Sunday, will train at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi. After the five days, the team will break on July 19 for club duties in the ongoing Women Premier League.

The Ouma-led Starlets face Malawi in the first leg of the qualifiers away on August 28, with the second leg set for Nairobi three days later.

Should Kenya eliminate Malawi, they will meet either Gabon or Ghana in the next round of the qualifiers. The qualifying tournament, which is in its fifth edition, will determine which teams book slots in the 2020 Summer Olympics slated for Japan on July 24 to August 9.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Elizabeth Atieno (Wadadia), Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons) and Lilian Awuor (Vihiga Queens)

Defenders

Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Maureen Khakasa (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian), Esther Nadika (Gaspo), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United Women), Lidiah Nasike (Makolanders), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens) and Stella Anyango (Gaspo)

Midfielders

Myline Awuor (Vihiga Queens), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Corazone (Gaspo), Yvonne Kavere (Soccer Queens), Cynthia Matekwa (Nyuki Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Rebecca Akinyi (Oserian Ladies), Maurine Achieng (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens) and Elizabeth Wambui (Thika Queens)

Strikers