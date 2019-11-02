alexa D-day looms for Gor Mahia, Bandari - Daily Nation
D-day looms for Gor Mahia, Bandari

Saturday November 2 2019

Bandari midfielder David King'atua (left) dribbles past Wycliffe Ochomo during their training session on November 1, 2019 at Nyayo Stadium ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup play-offs return leg match against Horoya AC of Guinea. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

JEFF KINYANJUI
Kenya’s representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup, Gor Mahia and Bandari have crucial hurdles to overcome as they take on DC Motema Pembe and Horoya AC in play-off return matches in Kinshasa and Nairobi respectively on Sunday.

Gor Mahia drew 1-1 with the DC Motema Pembe last Sunday while Bandari succumbed to a 4-2 loss in Conakry with experienced striker Aristide Bance grabbing a hat-trick.

Bandari know too well the importance of the 12th man — the fans and have decided not to charge entry for the game.

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala is confident his team will sail through.

“They (Horoya) have very dangerous strikers and the first thing we have to do is to ensure we contain them. We have to be very resolute in our defending. “In the first leg we proved we could score and I am therefore confident we can overturn the loss,” he told Nation Sport.

“We are representing the country and it will be wonderful to have fans rallying behind us."

“We need that extra push. We have prepared well and I am optimistic we will do well,” he added.

Gates will be opened at 11am for the match that is scheduled to kick off at 3pm at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Security will be heightened with a Bandari official confirming four platoons of General Service Unit (GSU) officers, 50 police officers as well as stewards will be deployed at the match venue.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia left the country Friday morning for the return leg against DC Motema Pembe set to be played on Sunday from 5:30pm at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote.

The team will be without centre back Charles Momanyi who is suspended with Maurice Ojwang taking his place.

