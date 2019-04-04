Belgium star tips England for Euro 2020 glory

By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes England's crop of promising teenage stars makes Gareth Southgate's men favourites to win Euro 2020, alongside world champions France.

De Bruyne was part of the Belgium squad that beat England twice at last year's World Cup as both sides reached the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old believes the emergence of Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and club teammate Phil Foden, who made his first Premier League start in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Cardiff, makes Southgate's side strong contenders.

"I told the England guys a week ago that you should win the Euros," he said. "I think they are favourites, with France.

"I see the guys already established, and those coming up, so the future looks really good.

"Will they win it? I don't know, because only one team can win it but you have a chance to do well in the next 10 years."

De Bruyne scored just his second Premier League goal of an injury-ravaged season on Wednesday, with his meagre tally a stark contrast to his stellar displays as City romped to the title with a record 100 points last season.

City could enjoy an even more successful end to the current campaign as they aim to become the first team in history to win the quadruple of the League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

And De Bruyne is concentrating on winning more medals, having given up hope of matching his form from last season.

"To be fair I don't think I'm going to be like last year," he added. "I'm not setting a goal for myself any more. It's been hard in the end because I have had to come back four times now in the whole season.

"I try to be at the best level possible but I'm just trying to help the team win some titles. If I can help with that I'll be happy.

"I want to do what I can and play at my best level but I won't compare myself to last year when I played 70 games and was on such a roll.