Declare Gor champions if league does not resume, says Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has said Gor Mahia should be declared the Kenyan Premier League champions this season if the league doesn't resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease has so far claimed four lives in the country with 142 recorded infections.

According to the youthful football administrator, the results from all teams thus far in the season will be used to determine the winners and those to be relegated.

Speaking in a local radio station on Saturday, Mwendwa said the Fifa rules apply when the season is not completed due to unavoidable circumstances and that should be the situation in the Kenyan Premier League.

“If the league is stopped before half of the season at any eventuality the league is cancelled indefinitely. If the games played are more than half and less than 75 per cent then league standings at half season is used to determine the league winners in all the league tiers," said Mwendwa.

The third instance he quoted is that if the games played are more than 75 per cent played then league standings at that point determines the league winners in all tiers.

The second options applies for this season since there are between 11 and 10 games remaining depending on each team which does not account for 75 per cent.

This means that in any case the league doesn't resume due to the coronavirus pandemic K'Ogalo will retain their title and win it for the fourth season in a row.

At 16 round of matches, Gor were leading the table on 38 points, four ahead of Tusker who were second on 34, followed by Kakamega Homeboyz with 33 points.

Going by the same rule, the teams to be relegated are Chemelil Sugar, who were bottom of the table with four points at the half way stage, while Kisumu All Stars were one place above them on eight points and Nzoia Sugar third on 10 points.