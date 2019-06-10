Nairobi Stima man wins NSL's Golden boot accolade

By VICTOR OTIENO

Nairobi Stima striker Dennis Oalo achieved his dream of winning the 2018/2019 National Super League Golden Boot award.

Oalo netted 24goals to bag the accolade and help both Stima and Kisumu All Stars finish within the first three places of the second division league.

He had set a personal target of 30 goals by the end of the season.

Before crossing over to Stima during the mid-season transfer period, the 22-year-old plied his trade at Kisumu All Stars, a place he stamped his authority with 12 goals.

At the Nairobi-based club, the prolific striker did not disappoint, as he netted 12 more goals to finish top of the scorers chart and beat his closest challenger Steven Onyango of Fortune Sacco, who scored 20 goals as the season came to a clos on Sunday.

Oalo took his tally beyond his opponent's reach on Sunday when he scored a hart-trick in their 4-2 away win over Eldoret Youth.

On Monday, Oalo was still filled with joy for winning his "ever greatest title in his football career."

He thanked his team-mates in both Stima and All Stars, stating they contributed to his success in the just ended season.

"I enjoyed my time both in All Stars and Stima. I say a big thank you to my colleagues in the two team because they helped me achieve this title," a delighted Oalo to Nation Sport on phone.

Having finished third on 80 points, Stima will lock-horns with SportPesa Premier League side Posta Rangers in the promotion-relegation play-off and the striker believes all is not lost for them in their attempt to feature in the top flight league next season.

"We really deserve a win in the play-off because we want to play in the top league as well. It will be difficult match but with team work, we believe we can achieve the target," he said, also hinting at the possibility of leaving the club should a good offer present itself.