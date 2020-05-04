By CECIL ODONGO

Former Harambee Stars captain Dennis 'The Menace' Oliech has slammed Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa for interfering with Kenyan Premier League Limited’s mandate to run the topflight league.

FKF last week declared Gor champions and confirmed the relegation of Sony Sugar and Chemelil Sugar to the National Super League next season as part of concerted efforts to furnish Confederation of African Football (Caf) with their strategy on how to handle their leagues during the coronavirus crisis.

However KPL has since opposed the decision and advised clubs to wait for their verdict on the fate of the league after May 15 when the 21-day curfew will end.

Oliech has told off Mwendwa for his actions accusing him of playing politics to endear himself to K'Ogalo fans ahead of the upcoming FKF elections.

"The future of KPL will be very bleak if those in office decide to turn the league into a political tool. Mwendwa's action is aimed at seeking popularity while he knows very well the federation has not come out to help players who are struggling financially during this time of coronavirus pandemic," said Oliech.

The former Gor Mahia striker questioned how FKF could determine the league winner when the season was midway yet clubs had not played an equal number of matches.

"According to me Tusker would have bagged the title if mid-season table were to be used though they had played 16 matches while Gor Mahia had played 13. The matches Gor Mahia had in hand were played when the second leg had started and that's why it's difficult to decide when the season was midway," observed Oliech who won the title with Gor last season.

Oliech said FKF were under no pressure at all to make a rush decision since other countries in Africa have not cancelled their leagues.

"African countries are yet to take a position on whether to cancel their leagues or not. I laud KPL because they were still waiting to see how other major and popular leagues are determined and Fifa's position on the matter," he added.

He supported clubs that have opposed Gor's coronation and told KPL to maintain its stand on the matter until the curfew ends.

"The league was scheduled to end on May 24 and if it's impossible for the matches to resume, it should be cancelled. It's unfair to relegate Chemelil who stood a chance of avoiding the axe," said Oliech.