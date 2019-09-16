Dennis Oliech extends olive branch to Gor Mahia

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech is willing to reach an out-of-court settlement with Gor Mahia over his Sh6.24 million compensation for premature termination of his contract.

Oliech, who was dismissed by the 18- time Kenyan Premier League champions last month, says he is ready to consult his lawyers so that the issue can be sorted between the two parties without heading to the Sports Tribunal. His sentiments come just a day before the seven-day ultimatum he issued to the club to pay him his dues last week lapses.

“If Gor Mahia wishes to listen to me, I'm ready to consult with my lawyer and my agent who is my brother so as to resolve this issue before it gets to the tribunal. They may not have contacted me because of fear embarrassment but I'm ready to listen to them and reach an agreement,” Oliech told Nation Sport.

The former Kenyan international also revealed that he is itching to return to KPL now that he has fully recovered.

“I'm ready to continue playing now. I can see teams like Wazito and Bandari struggling to score and I'm ready if they show interest in my services. Maybe they fear my demands but I'm ready to listen to their offers if they are interested,” added Oliech.

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda refused to comment on Oliech’s proposal saying that the club had not received the player’s lawyer.

Advertisement

“Ask him who received it when it was brought to my office. I have not seen it,” said Aduda.

Nation Sport has however seen the letter that was received and stamped on September 9 by a law firm associated with Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.