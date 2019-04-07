Dennis Oliech to lead attack against RS Berkane

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Dennis Oliech has earned a rare start in the Gor Mahia line-up that is scheduled to take on Moroccan side RS Berkane Sunday afternoon in the first leg quarterfinal of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Oliech starts as replacement to Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge, who is suspended for the encounter.

Prodigy Geoffrey Ochieng has also been named in the starting lineup in place of Ugandan Shafiq Batambuze in the left back role. Batambuze is also suspended for the game.

Starting XI:

Fredrick Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng , Joash Onyango , Charles Momanyi , Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Denis Oliech, Mustafa Francis, Francis Kahata

Subs:

Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Samuel Onyango, Benard Ondiek, Erisa Ssekisambu, Nicholas Kipkirui.

