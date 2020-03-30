Departed coach Omino buried in Gem

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

The late Henry Omino was on Monday morning laid to rest at his home in Gem, Siaya County, with his family remembering him as a 'peace maker'.

The former coach died of thyroid cancer last Friday, March 20, aged 71.

The veteran tactician’s burial date was changed from April 4 to Monday following a directive by Kisumu County government, which demanded mortuaries in the region to ensure bodies at their facilities are removed by Sunday.

Omino’s body was being preserved at Star Hospital Mortuary.

And just like how disciplined forces honour their departed colleagues with a 21 gun salute, for Omino who dedicated his entire life in nurturing football talents, a ball was placed on top of the casket bearing his remains.

A handful of his friends in football had on Sunday penned their signature on the ball, alongside their names and the acronym “RIP”, which stands for Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

The ball was laid as a wreath on his grave after his burial, which lasted less than two hours and attended by family members only.

This is in accordance to the government’s directive that limited the number of people attending a funeral to 15 people only, mainly close family member, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Christine Nyamonica, Omino’s first wife, remembered him as a “loving and caring husband.” She appealed to the family to maintain peace and harmony, words that were echoed by the deceased's younger brother, Dennis Otieno.

Monica, Omino’s second wife, stated: “I am yet to come to terms with the death of my husband. He was a very courageous and dedicated man.”

Several of Omino’s friends who missed his burial because of the government’s directive said they will make arrangements and pay their last respect to him when things return to normalcy.

“We are happy that we have not brushed shoulders with the government. We will plan as friends and visit the home later when things are okay, “said former Kisumu All Stars coach Nick Aketch, who played under Omino at the now disbanded Telkom Posta for five years.

Kisumu All Stars Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Ochieng’ had earlier told Nation Sport that the team will pay their last respects to their former coach on a later date when the directive has been lifted.

Omino, who stated coaching in 1975, was actively involved in football until January 5, when he was sacked by All Stars.