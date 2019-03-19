Deschamps warns France ahead of Moldova trip

By AFP

CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE

Didier Deschamps expects unfancied Moldova to make life difficult for world champions France when they begin Euro 2020 qualifying in Chisinau on Friday.

France, who finished second to the Netherlands in their Uefa Nations League section, will be heavily favoured to finish top of Group H which also includes Iceland, Turkey, Albania and Andorra.

"You must be wary, there's no ideal match. We know very well it will largely depend on us, but this Moldova side will try their luck at home," Deschamps said on Monday.

Moldova are ranked 170th in the world and haven't won a competitive match - other than a pair Nations League victories over San Marino last year - since 2013.

"There probably won't be much space. We've already come up against these type of situations and they're not the easiest. You get by with accuracy, movement and by mixing things up."

"It's never easy but we know what to expect," he added.

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is back in the France squad for the first time since November 2017 following a raft of injury problems.

"He had a serious injury, and a succession of injuries which slowed him down," said Deschamps. "He's been an important player for Bayern Munich this season."

Coman played six of seven matches, including 62 minutes of the final, as France finished runners-up to Portugal on home soil at Euro 2016.

However, the 22-year-old has featured just four times for his country since the 1-0 extra-time defeat at the Stade de France.

"He was unlucky ahead of the World Cup because he had this serious injury, but it's been a while since Kingsley has been with us.

"He proved at Euro 2016 what he is capable of doing."