Desperately broke Shabana launch fans funds drive

Kisii-based Shabana are appealing for help from well-wishers to enable them honour their National Super League matches this season.

Fans of the severely broke club have officially launched the “Fans for Funds” campaign where financial donations to former glamour club are channelled through M-Pesa.

The former Kenya Premier League giants have been without a sponsor since their deal with online betting firm Dafabet lapsed last year.

Dafabet’s deal with the club was a reported Sh4.5 million a year.

“We started the season on a bad note after losing 2-0 in our first match to Nairobi City Stars due to financial constraints but now we have resolved to raise money for the club,” said Boniface Ntabo, chairman of Shabana national fans.

According to club officials, Shabana runs on a budget of Sh1.2 million per month but have been struggling to meet their financial obligations.

The only source of income is the gate collections while other funds are raised by the club’s chairperson Jared Nivaton.