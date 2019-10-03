By AFP

The Nice striker who was sacked after admitting to stealing team-mate Kasper Dolberg's 70,000-euro ($76,500) watch out of jealousy has signed for Paris FC, the Ligue 2 club announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Paris FC said that Lamine Diaby-Fadiga, 18, had signed for the French second-tier outfit until June 2023.

"After being made aware of the 'affair', we got in contact with Lamine, who expressed his remorse to us," said the club's general manager Pierre Dreossi.

"This youthful mistake doesn't erase his human qualities and integrity ... he has shown the desire to redeem himself."

Diaby-Fadiga was dumped by Nice on Tuesday after confessing to the theft of Dolberg's watch from the first team's changing room last week.

An apology and a promise to fully repay the 21-year-old Denmark striker, who arrived from Ajax at the end of August, wasn't enough to save Diaby-Fadiga's career at the Ligue 1 club, recently bought by English billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's petrochemical giant Ineos.