Diego Maradona lands new coaching job

Friday September 6 2019

Argentina football legend Diego Armando Maradona applauds from the grandstands during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 match between France and Argentina at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 30, 2018. PHOTO | BENJAMIN CREMEL | AFP

AFP
By AFP
BUENOS AIRES

Argentine legend Diego Maradona will take over as coach of Superliga side Gimnasia, the club announced on its Twitter account Thursday.

"Welcome Diego! Every corner of the most beautiful club in the world greets you," the La Plata-based club said.

The former Argentina coach quit his job at Mexican second division outfit Dorados in June for health reasons after just nine months in charge.

His new club, officially known as Gymnastics and Fencing, is currently bottom of Argentina's 24-club Superliga, with just one point from five matches.

Maradona's appointment at Dorados in September had been a surprise, despite his inglorious coaching history since leaving the national team post following the 2010 World Cup.

He also coached second division Emirati side Fujairah.

The former Barcelona and Napoli forward is perhaps best known for guiding his country to victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

