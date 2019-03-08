Former Gor Mahia ace joins Liberian side

By VINCENT OPIYO

Former Gor Mahia defender Dirkir Glay has joined Liberian top tier side Liberian International Shipping and Corporate Registry (LISCR) on a two-year deal, the club announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old Liberian international has been unattached since ditching Indonesian side Persiba Balkpapan in July 2017.

“@liscrfc1995 have completed the signing of Liberian international defender, Dirkir Glay. Glay joins the Shipping Boys on a two-year deal as a free agent.

He comes with lot of experience from the Kenyan Premier League and the Indonesian Super League. #WelcomeGlay,” the club tweeted on Friday.

Glay made his professional move to Thika United in the Kenyan Premier League from Liberian side Watanga in January 2011.

He featured for the former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) outfit until December 2014 before penning a deal at Gor in January 2015.

It’s while at Gor that he earned his maiden call-up to the Liberia national team in 2015.

In February 2016, he quit Gor for the Indonesian club where he stayed until 2017.

The Liberian Liberian First Division league resumed August last year after much delay with 12 teams divided into two groups of six teams each to form the country’s top flight.

LISCR FC, commonly referred to as the Shipping Boys, have won the local league, FA Cup and the Liberia Super Cup thrice.