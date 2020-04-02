Division One clubs now call for truce on FKF polls impasse

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Clubs taking part in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League have voiced their concerns over the current impasse over the FKF election.

The clubs are concerned that if a quick solution is not arrived at, the country might be banned by the world football governing body, Fifa, which will all but cripple their operations.

The teams, competing in the country's third tier league, have also pointed out that the stability built up over the last few years risks being eroded and lead to flight of sponsors if the current impasse is not settled.

“We have well organised leagues and we don’t hear of teams going to court because of promotion or relegation. Because of these, sponsors have started coming on board," Patrick Orwako, BuruBuru Sports chairman, said.

“We risk losing all these gains and sponsors running away as no one will want to associate with someone who has been banned by Fifa,” he added.

Orwako also pointed out that football has grown tremendously in the last few years with a marked improvement in the performance of Kenyan teams.

“We qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations and the women version of the tournament as well for the first time. Our clubs also have done well in continental events.

“We have an under-13 and under-15 league and all this risk being going down the drain if we are banned.”

Geoffrey Indengu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bungoma Super Stars, said the clubs risk losing out on talented players who will not have an opportunity to play for Harambee Stars in case of a Fifa ban.

“Our players are young and their dream is to play for the national teams at some point in their career. If we get banned, that dream will go down the drain. My plea is that we resolve our issues internally before it gets too far and Fifa decides to ban us.

“I ask that those who want to contest in the elections should present their papers and delegates be allowed to make a decision on whom to elect.”

Patrick Wekesa, the Secretary General of Transfoc FC, adds that a ban will force the clubs to go back and start from scratch.

“We have made good progress over the last four years. If Kenya is banned, we will be forced to go back to the start and risk taking our talent to waste apart from the economic impact the country will be subjected to,” he said.

And Patrick Buluma from Ligi Ndogo believes a ban will take away the motivation for teams to play.

“Our teams take to the pitch knowing that they are playing for promotion. If we are banned, that motivation goes out of the window and we have nothing to play for,” he said.